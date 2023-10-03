Gear up for fall and save on a new laptop, whether you’re looking for a thin profile powerhouse or a formidable gaming machine.
Amazon's second Prime Day is almost here, which means now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech for the new season. Fortunately, Amazon is kicking off tons of incredible laptop deals ahead of its huge October Prime Day event. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's early Prime Day deals include savings on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on the go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, Amazon's laptop deals have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high-quality video cameras.
Amazon's early Prime Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best laptop deals to shop right now.
Best Early October Prime Day Laptop Deals
13" Apple MacBook Air
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
The Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight and can be folded into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing.
Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro
Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $330 on this superb laptop with Amazon.
2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop
With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows or videos with no distractions.
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
HP 14 Laptop
Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere.
Samsung Chromebook 4
With this Chromebook 4 from Samsung, you'll be able to type notes, craft essays and research to your heart's content.
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
RELATED CONTENT: