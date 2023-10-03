Amazon's second Prime Day is almost here, which means now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech for the new season. Fortunately, Amazon is kicking off tons of incredible laptop deals ahead of its huge October Prime Day event. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's early Prime Day deals include savings on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shop Deals on Laptops

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on the go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, Amazon's laptop deals have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high-quality video cameras.

Amazon's early Prime Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Early October Prime Day Laptop Deals

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $899 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,948 Shop Now

HP 14 Laptop Amazon HP 14 Laptop Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere. $570 $458 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

