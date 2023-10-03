Movie mavens, listen up because we've found a way for you to see some of this year's most anticipated films at your local theater for free.

Prime Video is raising the streaming service standard with Prime Premiere. Prime Premiere allows Amazon Prime customers to sign up for exclusive early screenings to view Amazon's original movies and series at their local theaters for no cost. In addition to scoring a free ticket to the movie premiere, these screenings can include photo ops, concessions and special giveaways. To be eligible for screenings, moviegoers must reserve tickets and be Amazon Prime members.

Upon reserving tickets, customers can select up to two tickets. Premieres start each evening at 7 p.m. local time. Before enjoying the free screening, don't forget to grab your complimentary popcorn and soda.

How to get access to Prime Premiere:

Gaining access to Prime Premiere is simple. All you have to do is be an Amazon Prime member and reserve tickets. Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month, and along with access to Prime Premiere, customers get tons of other perks like free shipping, a Prime Video membership, exclusive deals and more.

What films are available with Prime Premiere?

Currently, Amazon members can sign up through Prime Premiere for theater tickets to see The Burial screening on October 4. Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx, The Burial is inspired by true events and tells the story of a funeral home owner who must enlist the help of an outlandish lawyer to save the family business. The film hits Prime Video on October 11, but Prime members can head to the theater to see it early thanks to Prime Premiere. Watch The Burial trailer below.

In November, Prime Premiere is ushering in the holiday season with a screening of Candy Cane Lane, a festive Christmas film starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Offerman.

