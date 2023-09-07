Jamie Foxx is stepping into the courtroom in the new trailer for The Burial, a courtroom dramedy that's generating significant buzz ahead of its official debut. The star-studded film, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, promises a unique blend of legal drama and comedy.

The Burial -- filmed in 2022 before Foxx's recent health scare -- was directed by Maggie Betts and adapted from Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker article of the same name and tells the captivating story of personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary, portrayed by Foxx, and his mission to assist funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe, played by Tommy Lee Jones, in a contract dispute against the corporate giant Loewen Funeral Company.

With Gary's legal prowess and determination, O'Keefe embarks on a journey to sue the company owned by Raymond Loewen, portrayed by Bill Camp, plunging audiences deep into the intricate world of the funeral industry while simultaneously offering a glimpse into Gary's ambitious and unconventional background.

In an interview with People, film director Betts expressed her enthusiasm for casting Foxx in the role of Willie Gary.

"The real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality, and I knew Jamie had the talent, charisma, and range to bring this complex and multi-faceted persona to the screen," she told the outlet.

Betts continued, "He was a perfect match for the role, and he brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character than I could have ever expected, which, as a director, was very exciting to work with."

Describing the film's overall tone, Betts added, "The film is triumphant and inspiring, and will leave audiences laughing, cheering, and feeling deeply."

Following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Burial will grace select theaters on Oct. 6 before making its way to Prime Video on Oct. 13.

Last month, the Oscar winner posted a series of snapshots looking serene and refreshed as he continues to open up about his journey of recovery after his recent health scare.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…" he captioned the Instagram carousel. "It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12 and, while the Day Shift actor has not publicly disclosed the nature of his health troubles, he has recently been opening up about his recovery on social media.

Last month, Foxx honored his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, on her birthday while crediting her with saving his life.

"You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason" Foxx wrote. "And without you I would not be here."

The actor added, "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

On July 22, the 55-year-old actor shared a tearful three-minute video in which he speaks directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

Back in April, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her father's hospitalization via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that the star had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and had remained in the area for weeks after.

