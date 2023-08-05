Jamie Foxx is apologizing over his since-deleted antisemitic post, saying he never meant to offend anyone and clarifying that his post was really about being "betrayed by a fake friend."

The 55-year-old actor took to his social media channels on Saturday to say he wanted to "apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post." He added, "I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."

The apology comes one day after the Ray star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a controversial message on his grid and his Story. The post was circulated by a Jewish group, which called out Foxx's post that read, "They killed this dude name[d] Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

Foxx deleted the post but the backlash was swift. He's now clarifying what he meant by "they."

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," Foxx shared. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston also took to her Instagram Story on Friday to clarify she did not "like" the controversial post.

"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident," she wrote. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

The controversy comes just weeks after Foxx teared up on video while describing the undisclosed medical condition that landed him the hospital back in April. In the three-minute video, Foxx thanked his supporters while sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, when his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced it via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and has remained in the area since.

He was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization in early July when he was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Foxx Spotted Helping a Woman in Chicago After Being Hospitalized for Health Issues This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jamie Foxx Credits Sister With Saving His Life in Sweet Tribute

Jamie Foxx Tears Up Over 'Tough' Medical Scare in Emotional New Video

Jamie Foxx Posts Photo From Las Vegas 3 Months After Medical Emergency

Related Gallery