Jamie Foxx is sharing some love for his younger sister, Deidra Dixon.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slew of snapshots of himself and Deidra -- including a sweet throwback photo of Foxx hugging Dixon around her shoulders and smiling brightly.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason" Foxx wrote. "And without you I would not be here."

The actor added, "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

This is the first post Foxx has shared on Instagram since July 22, when he spoke out to assure fans that he's on the mend after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition back in April.

The 55-year-old actor shared a three-minute video in which he speaks directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he shared.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

While Foxx did not disclose details about exactly what happened, he said that his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, "saved my life."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video," he shared. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

The Day Shift actor also made sure to shut down a few of the rumors that he'd seen about his condition, confirming that he is not "blind" or "paralyzed."

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he admitted. "But I’m coming back and I’m able to work."

Foxx teared up as he became visibly emotional about the journey.

"I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said. "You can do a take two -- I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

Foxx wrapped up his comments by saying, "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God, man. I'm on my way back."

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, when his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced it via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and had remained in the area for weeks after.

