Jamie Foxx Seen Helping a Woman in Chicago After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is on the mend and doing good deeds!

On Monday, a fan in Chicago, where Foxx has been recovering since being hospitalized for a "medical complication" in April, posted a video on Instagram in which he shared that the Ray star returned his mother's bag after she lost it earlier in the day.

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good 🙏🏾," the user captioned the clip.

The video sees Foxx get in a large black SUV after returning the purse to the woman, who appeared to be on a bike tour of the city.

"Thank you, Jamie," she yelled out before Foxx drove off.

The video comes just one day after Foxx was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization.

In new photos and video obtained by TMZ Sunday afternoon, a cheerful Fox was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. Per the outlet, the Oscar winner looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

News of the 55-year-old actor's hospitalization for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12. A month later, his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so, Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and has remained in the area since. Corinne was forced to share the health update after erroneous reports surfaced claiming Foxx was preparing for the worst.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In addition to the sightings of Foxx over the last few days, he also shared his first tweet in four months Sunday, commemorating the lovely summer day.

"Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn," the tweet reads. "Stay blessed!"

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

A source, meanwhile, told ET that the They Cloned Tyrone star is in positive spirits and feeling well.

"Jamie's road to recovery is going well," the source said. "His health is continuing to get better and he's in positive spirits. He's feeling good."

