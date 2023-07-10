Jamie Foxx is spreading some happy summertime vibes in his first Twitter message since being hospitalized for a "medical complication" in April.

The 55-year-old actor, whose hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12, posted a tweet on Sunday after his first sighting since his health battle was revealed.

"Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn," the tweet reads. "Stay blessed!"

Foxx was truly living the boat life when he was spotted on Sunday afternoon. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, Foxx is cheerfully cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. Per the outlet, the Ray star looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

It's the first tweet and sighting of the They Cloned Tyrone star in months; Foxx has been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been recovering amid his health struggles.

On May 12, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so, Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

Corinne was forced to share the health update after erroneous reports surfaced claiming Foxx was preparing for the worst.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Foxx has had his friends and family by his side throughout the ordeal, as well as support from his co-stars. Last month, ET spoke with the star's They Cloned Tyrone co-stars at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, where John Boyega admitted that he missed seeing the star get to enjoy the film's big debut screening.

"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega shared.

Boyega said he hasn't had a chance to actually connect with Foxx yet, but added, "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

Meanwhile, co-star Teyonah Parris recalled working with Foxx on the set and how he brought life to the cast and crew during production. "We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set," she shared.

"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," she added. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

Director Juel Taylor praised Foxx as "a master" of his craft, sharing, "It's hard to even get the words and just say, like, how much he gave to this movie."

"He definitely is in my thoughts and prayers for sure," Taylor added.

ET also spoke with Foxx's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star, Porscha Coleman, at the 2023 BET Awards, where she shared a hopeful update on Foxx.

"I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," she said, referring to public speculation about Foxx's condition after the Oscar winner's hospitalization was first announced.

The actor's tweet and sighting is a positive sign for his fans, who can also look forward to the July 21 premiere of They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix.

