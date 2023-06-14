Jamie Foxx's colleagues in his new film, They Cloned Tyrone, are adding their voices to the chorus of well-wishers and supporters sending their love amid his health battle.

Foxx stars in the new Netflix sci-fi dramedy, but was unable to attend the premiere on Wednesday, at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, as he's recovering from a medical complication he suffered back in April.

Foxx's co-star, John Boyega, spoke with ET on the red carpet and admitted that he missed seeing the star get to enjoy the film's big debut screening.

"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega shared.

Boyega said he hasn't had a chance to actually connect with Foxx yet, but added, "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!"

Meanwhile, co-star Teyonah Parris recalled working with Foxx on the set, and how he brought life to the cast and crew during production.

"We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set," she shared. "We would never work, we all just had fun laughing and partying."

"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," she added. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

Director Juel Taylor praised Foxx as "a master" of his craft, sharing, "It's hard to even get the words and just say, like, how much he gave to this movie."

"He definitely is in my thoughts and prayers for sure," Taylor added.

Foxx, whose hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12, has been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he is recovering.

His new project, They Cloned Tyrone, debuts July 21 on Netflix.

