Jamie Foxx has the continued support of family and friends as he continues his journey to recovery!

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, and one of his good friends, Dave Brown, recently visited the Oscar-winning actor at the physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, Illinois, where he is recovering.

In pics, Corinne, 29, is dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a dark top as she holds onto a cell phone. As for Dave, he is dressed casually in a black T-shirt and dark denim as he exits the facility with a phone in hand.

The news of the 55-year-old's hospitalization in Atlanta, Georgia, broke on April 12, when Corinne shared that her dad had suffered an undisclosed "medical complication." On May 3, Jamie broke his silence via a message on his Instagram Story, thanking his fans for all of their prayers.

However, in the weeks that followed, no other information was disclosed about his actual condition or recovery. Following weeks of internet speculation, and a rumor that the family was preparing for the worst, Corinne broke her silence and shared an update on her father's recovery.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too," Corinne wrote on her Instagram Story, over a screenshot of an article speculating about her father's condition.

According to TMZ, the hospital facility in which Jamie is receiving treatment specializes in rehabilitation for those who have suffered from a stroke, spinal trauma and traumatic brain injury.

The outlet further reports that, according to a source, Jamie has been at this facility since late April.

With regard to the work announcement, it was recently revealed that Jamie and Corinne would be hosting a new game show on Fox called We Are Family, where a non-famous relative of a celebrity teams up to perform a duet with them. Additionally, it was announced that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne would step in as hosts for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam, in place of Jamie and Corinne.

