Jamie Foxx is gearing up to get back to work. Amid his recovery from an unspecified health crisis, the actor's next project has been announced.

Jamie will co-host Fox's upcoming music competition series, We Are Family, alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, the network announced on Monday. The show is set to debut in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne said in a statement announcing the news. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year."

We Are Family will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. A studio audience of 100 contestants will participate through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to. Participating stars will range from musicians, to professional athletes, to actors and beyond.

As ET previously reported, Nick Cannon was tapped to fill in for Jamie as the guest host of Beat Shazam during its sixth season, which is now filming, while Jamie was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia. Corinne, who appears as a DJ on that show, is also sitting this season out.

On April 12, Corinne posted on social media that her father had "experienced a medical complication." She added that he was "already on his way to recovery" due to "quick action and great care." She did not go into detail about the "medical complication."

Friends and fans rallied around the 55-year-old Oscar winner, offering public words of support and prayer, while Jamie's family has remained tightlipped about his condition.

On May 3, Jamie broke his silence, taking to his Instagram account and thanking everyone who has rallied behind him.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the beloved actor wrote in his post, which included a prayer, fox and heart emoji.

Later, Corinne took to her Instagram Story to slam numerous reports claiming Foxx's loved ones were preparing for the worst.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she wrote on Friday. "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She added that "we have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

At this point it's unclear if the Day Shift star is at home recuperating or if he's rehabbing somewhere.

Jamie's former co-star, Natasha Blasick, recently shared with ET that she had been in communication with a friend who is in close contact with Jamie amid his recovery.

"I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse," she told ET. "So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better."

"I'm just praying. And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she's like, 'Let's pray together.' I mean, it's really crazy," Blasick continued. "All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it's very scary."

