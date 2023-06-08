A rep for Jamie Foxx tells ET that claims made on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show that the Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized after he was seriously injured by a COVID vaccine are "completely inaccurate."

The rep's shooting down the claim just over a week after a so-called gossip columnist made the unsubstantiated claim during a May 30 appearance on the show, in which the person claimed Foxx was left "partially paralyzed" and "blind" due to effects of the COVID vaccine.

This person also claimed Foxx was forced to get the vaccine in order to continue working in Hollywood. It was also alleged that Foxx had developed a blood clot, which led to a stroke. As the person made these allegations, Pinsky didn't challenge the claims, which according to NBC News, has been amplified to millions of listeners by far-right talking heads.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the former Celebrity Rehab star and Teen Mom reunion host downplayed the severity of the pandemic, calling it "way less serious than influenza." He also referred to the pandemic as "a press-induced panic." Pinsky, who said "COVID is no fun" after contracting the disease in December 2020, would ultimately apologize for downplaying the pandemic.

As for Foxx, his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced on May 12 that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so, Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

Corinne was forced to share the health update after erroneous reports surfaced claiming Foxx was preparing for the worst.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Foxx, whose hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12, has been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he is recovering.

Corinne and one of Foxx's good friends, Dave Brown, recently paid the actor a visit.

