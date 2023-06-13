This conspiracy ain't no theory! On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming mystery film, They Cloned Tyrone, featuring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.

The film follows the unlikely trio as they uncover a nefarious government experiment literally profiting off the use of Black bodies. It all kicks off when drug dealer Fontaine (Boyega), streetwise and booksmart sex worker Yo-Yo (Parris) and her smooth-talking pimp, Slick Charles (Foxx), realize something is wrong when Fontaine reappears after seemingly being gunned down the night before. On high alert, when the dope boy notices a man's apparent kidnapping off the street, the trio follows the car in question to an unmarked underground laboratory.

Their adventure underground leads to the discovery of a grand conspiracy that affects their entire city, and eager to protect their home, they rally their neighbors to defend themselves from the unknown agency watching them "everywhere."

At the trailer's end, a live broadcast news report seemingly suggests that more clones have been uncovered, with a chyron reading "dozens of clones mysteriously appear" across a television screen.

Alongside Boyega, Parris and Foxx, the cast also includes Tyler Antonius, Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel and James Moses Black.

They Cloned Tyrone marks the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who also penned the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier. Foxx, Taylor, and Rettenmaier also serve as producers alongside Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr" Love, Kim Roth, and Datari Turner.

They Cloned Tyrone debuts on Netflix July 21.

