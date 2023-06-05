And just like that, Kim Cattrall is back in New York City as one of the stars of Netflix's new makeup drama. In Glamorous, the actress plays legendary cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison who takes a chance on a young gender non-conforming aspiring makeup artist named Marco Mejia (Fuller House breakout Miss Benny).

Ahead of its debut during Pride Month, the streaming platform released the official trailer for creator Jordon Nardino's series, giving audiences a glimpse of all the sex, glam and drama to come as Marco navigates interoffice politics as well as the ups and downs of dating.

According to Netflix, Marco gets his "first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer" after landing a coveted assistant job at Madolyn's empire.

"[It's] sort of like a Devil Wears Prada," Cattrall told ET about the series, adding, "It's very funny, very funny."

Netflix

In addition to Benny and Cattrall, the cast features an eclectic ensemble of characters Marco meets inside and out of the office. Zane Phillips plays Chad, Madolyn's son and the director of the makeup company's sales department, with Jade Payton as Madolyn's ambitious assistant, Venetia; Michael Hsu Rosen and Ayesha Harris as two graphic designers named Ben and Britt, respectively; and Graham Parkhurst as the very confident Parker who has a chance encounter with Marco.

Season 1 of Glamorous also features a number of guest stars, including Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, Diana Maria Riva, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira, Serena Tea as well as Phillips' Fire Island co-stars, Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers.

Glamorous is executive produced by Nardino, with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The series is also produced by CBS Studios for Netflix.

The trailer for Cattrall's new series comes amid the news that the longtime actress is set to reprise her Sex and the City role as Samantha in season 2 of And Just Like That, which returns to Max the same day as Glamorous' debut on Netflix.

Glamorous season 1 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Netflix.

