Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence on Her 'And Just Like That' Surprise Cameo

Kim Cattrall has broken her silence following the surprising news that she's making a cameo in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., by paying homage to her iconic character.

The 66-year-old actress on Thursday took to Instagram and shared the headline that sent shockwaves around the SATC universe, which revealed she'll appear on Max's And Just Like That... as Samantha Jones for a cameo. Cattrall simply captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….." to honor the start of Pride Month.

It's not lost on fans that Cattrall's character -- a serial dater with an unfulfilling appetite for young men -- actually slowed her roll and settled down in season 4 of the hit HBO series, albeit briefly, with an artist named Maria Reyes. When she revealed this to her friends while out at dinner ("Yes ladies, I'm a lesbian"), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) concluded, "I don't think she's a lesbian. I think she just ran out of men."

In any event, this is the first time Cattrall's confirmed the big news. Even the likes of Kris Jenner felt compelled to comment on Cattrall's post writing, "FABULOUS!!!!!!! 💛🧡❤️."

Cattrall is set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of And Just Like That.... Max also confirmed the news on social media, coyly tweeting, "Secret's out..."

According to Variety, Cattrall shot just one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day back in March. Cattrall starred as the sultry publicist for six seasons on the HBO series -- alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Cattrall also reprised the character for two subsequent films. However, her character was written out of the show -- although not killed off -- when Max's And Just Like That... spinoff was picked up in 2021.

