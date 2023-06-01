Tudum 2023: Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and More to Appear at Netflix's Worldwide Fan Event
Get ready, Netflix fans, it's Tudum time once again!
The streaming service's worldwide fan event returns on June 17, live-streaming from Brazil after two years of virtual events, to give fans first looks, never-before-seen footage, and exclusive news from their favorite movies, series and games.
Kicking off at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET from São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park, the two-hour live event will feature appearances from over 100+ Netflix stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Dornan, Chase Stokes and many more -- as well as updates on beloved and upcoming series like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and more. Even more celebs will make special virtual appearances throughout the afternoon!
Check out the full list of stars below, with changes and additions to come:
The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave - Extraction
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Fubar
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt - Heart of Stone
Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley - 3 Body Problem
Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey - The Witcher
Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella - Rebel Moon
Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu - Avatar: The Last Airbender
Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas - Sintonia
Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar - One Piece
André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere - Elite
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Maisa - Back to 15
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever
Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina -The Archies
Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See
With even more special appearances including:
An appearance from Stranger Things
Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday
Squid Game
Squid Game: The Challenge
Penn Badgley - You
Lily Collins - Emily In Paris
Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Lift
Pedro Alonso - Berlin
Nick and Vanessa Lachey - Love is Blind
Chloe Veitch - Too Hot To Handle
Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell - Heartstopper
Omar Sy - Lupin
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone
Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández - Through My Window: Across The Sea
Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow -The Chosen One
Golda Rosheuvel - Bridgerton
Tudum: A Global Fan Event kicks off June 17 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix. Watch online at YouTube.com/Netflix.
