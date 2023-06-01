Get ready, Netflix fans, it's Tudum time once again!

The streaming service's worldwide fan event returns on June 17, live-streaming from Brazil after two years of virtual events, to give fans first looks, never-before-seen footage, and exclusive news from their favorite movies, series and games.

Kicking off at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET from São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park, the two-hour live event will feature appearances from over 100+ Netflix stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Dornan, Chase Stokes and many more -- as well as updates on beloved and upcoming series like Bridgerton, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and more. Even more celebs will make special virtual appearances throughout the afternoon!

Check out the full list of stars below, with changes and additions to come:

The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave - Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt - Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes - Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley - 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey - The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella - Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu - Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas - Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar - One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere - Elite

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa - Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina -The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See

With even more special appearances including:

An appearance from Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Penn Badgley - You

Lily Collins - Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Lift

Pedro Alonso - Berlin

Nick and Vanessa Lachey - Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch - Too Hot To Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell - Heartstopper

Omar Sy - Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández - Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow -The Chosen One

Golda Rosheuvel - Bridgerton

Tudum: A Global Fan Event kicks off June 17 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix. Watch online at YouTube.com/Netflix.

