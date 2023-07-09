Jamie Foxx appears to be in good spirits in his first sighting since being hospitalized for a "medical complication" in April.

In new photos and video obtained by TMZ, Foxx was seen Sunday afternoon cheerfully cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. Per the outlet, the Ray star looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

The 55-year-old actor, whose hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12, has been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been recovering.

A month later on May 12, his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so, Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

Corinne was forced to share the health update after erroneous reports surfaced claiming Foxx was preparing for the worst.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Foxx has had his friends and family by his side throughout the ordeal, as well as support from his co-stars. Last month, ET spoke with Foxx's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star, Porscha Coleman, at the 2023 BET Awards, where she shared a hopeful update on Foxx.

"I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," she said, referring to public speculation about Foxx's condition after the Oscar winner's hospitalization was first announced.

That same month, a rep for the actor told ET that claims made on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show that Foxx was hospitalized after he was seriously injured by a COVID vaccine are "completely inaccurate."

The rep's statement came over a week after a so-called gossip columnist made the unsubstantiated claim during a May 30 appearance on the show, in which the person claimed Foxx was left "partially paralyzed" and "blind" due to effects of the COVID vaccine. They also claimed Foxx was forced to get the vaccine in order to continue working in Hollywood. It was also alleged that Foxx had developed a blood clot, which led to a stroke. As the person making these allegations, Pinsky didn't challenge the claims, which according to NBC News, have been amplified to millions of listeners by far-right talking heads.

Amid all the misinformation, Coleman said that she isn't surprised that Foxx is keeping updates close to the chest, citing his privacy. "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

She added, "I look forward to seeing him. I know he's doing great and he'll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I'm excited. I love you Foxx!"

The appearance comes at a great time for Foxx, as his new project, They Cloned Tyrone, is set to debut July 21 on Netflix.

