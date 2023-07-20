Jamie Foxx Shares Photo From Las Vegas 3 Months After Medical Emergency
Jamie Foxx is sharing a hopeful message with fans.
Three months after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition in April, the actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself in Las Vegas.
The photo showed Foxx rocking a slick black suit and sitting on the top of a golden Formula One racecar.
"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon," Foxx captioned the post.
It should be noted, the post was part of a paid sponsored partnership with Aria Resort & Casino. It's also unclear when exactly the photo was taken.
The post comes just a few days after a source told ET that the 55-year-old actor is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself" after his hospitalization.
"He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future," the source adds. "He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well."
Fans have been privy to Foxx's better health, as the actor has recently been seen on the move in Chicago, Illinois, where he has been recovering.
The actor was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization in early July when he was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.
Soon after that, a fan in Chicago posted a video on Instagram sharing that the Ray star returned his mother's bag after she lost it earlier in the day.
News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, when his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced it via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.
After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and has remained in the area since.
