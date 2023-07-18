Jamie Foxx's recovery is looking good! A source tells ET that the 55-year-old actor is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself" after his hospitalization for an undisclosed medical condition was first revealed back in April.

"He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future," the source adds. "He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well."

Fans have been privy to Foxx's better health, as the actor has recently been seen on the move in Chicago, Illinois, where he has been recovering.

The actor was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization in early July when he was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

Soon after that, a fan in Chicago posted a video on Instagram sharing that the Ray star returned his mother's bag after she lost it earlier in the day. "Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good 🙏🏾," the user captioned the clip.

The video sees Foxx get in a large black SUV after returning the purse to the woman, who appeared to be on a bike tour of the city. "Thank you, Jamie," she yelled out before Foxx drove off.

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, when his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced it via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and has remained in the area since.

In addition to the sightings of Foxx over the last few days, he also shared his first tweet in four months, commemorating a lovely summer day.

"Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn," the tweet reads. "Stay blessed!"

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

Foxx has had his friends and family by his side throughout the ordeal, as well as support from his co-stars. Last month, ET spoke with the star's They Cloned Tyrone co-stars at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, where John Boyega admitted that he missed seeing the star get to enjoy the film's big debut screening.

"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega shared.

Boyega said he hasn't had a chance to actually connect with Foxx yet, but added, "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

Meanwhile, co-star Teyonah Parris recalled working with Foxx on the set and how he brought life to the cast and crew during production. "We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set," she shared.

"I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing," she added. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

Queen Latifah, another famous friend, recently told ET that the Oscar winner is "one of the nicest people that you've ever met."

"He is secretly behind so many people's success in music, in Hollywood," she added. "Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him you'd be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie's house and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music. I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of."

"I don't know how he found the energy to do that after parties after the shows," she continued. "But I sure partied with him a couple times 'cause he'd be on the mic and singing. I'd be like, 'You just did a whole two-hour show and you still at the club doing another [one]!' So, he's really the genuine article and I just wish him nothing but the best."

These ET interviews were done prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

