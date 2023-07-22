Jamie Foxx is speaking out and assuring fans he's on the mend after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition back in April.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram early Saturday morning to share a three-minute video in which he speaks directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he shared.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

While Foxx did not disclose details about exactly what happened, he said that his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, "saved my life."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video," he shared. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

The Day Shift actor also made sure to shut down a few of the rumors that he'd seen about his condition, confirming that he is not "blind" or "paralyzed."

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he admitted. "But I’m coming back and I’m able to work."

Foxx teared up as he became visibly emotional about the journey.

"I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said. "You can do a take two -- I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

The Academy Award winner then offered a bit of self-deprecating humor -- and plugged a professional project.

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make -- some of them good, some of them ain't -- I think I've got a good one out," he joked, "and songs that I sing."

Foxx wrapped up his comments by saying, "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God, man. I'm on my way back."

In his video caption, Foxx wrote: "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️."

Several of the star's famous pals offered supportive comments on his post.

"I’m gonna bear hug the f**k outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️" wrote Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻," Justin Timberlake chimed in.

Lenny Kravitz gushed, "To God, family, and prayer. I love you brother. ❤️✊🏾"

Will Smith added, "Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

The actor's post comes days after a source told ET that the 55-year-old actor is "doing so much better and is getting back to being himself" after his hospitalization.

"He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future," the source adds. "He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well."

Fans have been privy to Foxx's better health, as the actor has recently been seen on the move in Chicago, Illinois, where he has been recovering.

The actor was spotted for the first time since his hospitalization in early July when he was seen cruising along the Chicago River in a large boat. In photos and video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner looked vibrant and happy as he waved to fans. Foxx was greeted by a neighboring boat, which cheered at the sight of the actor.

Soon after that, a fan in Chicago posted a video on Instagram sharing that the Ray star returned his mother's bag after she lost it earlier in the day.

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12, when his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced it via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and has remained in the area since.

