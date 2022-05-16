Demogorgons, beware — the new MAC x Stranger Things makeup collection has finally arrived, with enough '80s-inspired glam to transport us straight into the Upside Down.

Just in time for the show's season 4 premiere (set to debut on May 27), MAC has debuted a special cosmetics collection in collaboration with the hit Netflix series — which besides serving up some nostalgic glam inspiration for summer, also boasts a number of hints at what's to come in the hotly anticipated new season.

MAC x Stranger Things Collection

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Drew Elliott (Global Creative Director for MAC) revealed to the publication that the collection's product packaging hints at key plot points and elements from the fourth season.

The new MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection will be available to shop exclusively at Ulta, Target and MAC — with a lineup that includes everything from electric lip glosses and vibrant powder blush products to high-pigment eyeshadow palettes (inspired by moody tones from the Upside Down) and a number of other beauty goodies perfect for donning through the halls of Hawkins High and beyond.

Plus, with any purchase of two MAC x Stranger Things collection products (or a $65 brand purchase) shoppers will receive a nostalgic Hawkins-inspired fanny pack.

Ahead, shop pieces from the exclusive MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection. While you're here, be sure to check out Pat McGrath's second Bridgerton-inspired makeup collab, and browse the best beauty sales to shop this week.

Marvelous Max Lipglass MAC Cosmetics Marvelous Max Lipglass Add a sunny touch to your lipgloss stock with this bright, vibrant yellow solution from the MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection.

