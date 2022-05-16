Shopping

MAC Debuts '80s-Inspired 'Stranger Things' Collection Ahead of the Show's Season 4 Premiere

By Kyley Warren‍
MAC x Stranger Things Collection
MAC

Demogorgons, beware — the new MAC x Stranger Things makeup collection has finally arrived, with enough '80s-inspired glam to transport us straight into the Upside Down.

Just in time for the show's season 4 premiere (set to debut on May 27), MAC has debuted a special cosmetics collection in collaboration with the hit Netflix series — which besides serving up some nostalgic glam inspiration for summer, also boasts a number of hints at what's to come in the hotly anticipated new season.

MAC x Stranger Things Collection

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Drew Elliott (Global Creative Director for MAC) revealed to the publication that the collection's product packaging hints at key plot points and elements from the fourth season.

The new MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection will be available to shop exclusively at Ulta, Target and MAC — with a lineup that includes everything from electric lip glosses and vibrant powder blush products to high-pigment eyeshadow palettes (inspired by moody tones from the Upside Down) and a number of other beauty goodies perfect for donning through the halls of Hawkins High and beyond.

Plus, with any purchase of two MAC x Stranger Things collection products (or a $65 brand purchase) shoppers will receive a nostalgic Hawkins-inspired fanny pack.

Ahead, shop pieces from the exclusive MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection. While you're here, be sure to check out Pat McGrath's second Bridgerton-inspired makeup collab, and browse the best beauty sales to shop this week.

Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette
Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette
MAC Cosmetics
Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette

Channel your inner '80s pop star with this retro-inspired eye palette.

$45 AT MAC
$45 AT ULTA
Eerie El Lipglass
Eerie El Lipglass
MAC Cosmetics
Eerie El Lipglass

The inimitable energy of El (Eleven) comes to life in this neutral, glass-like gloss from MAC Cosmetics.

$21 AT MAC
$20 AT ULTA
Friends Don't Lie Powder Blush
Friends Don't Lie Powder Blush
MAC Cosmetics
Friends Don't Lie Powder Blush

Brush up on your blush game with the MAC x Stranger Things soft pink-hued, buildable product.

$28 AT MAC
$28 AT ULTA
140 Synthetic Face Brush
140 Synthetic Face Brush
MAC Cosmetics
140 Synthetic Face Brush

Treat your skin to a more gentle makeup applicator, with this moody 140 Synthetic Face Brush — dressed in a limited-edition Stranger Things wrapping.

$45 AT MAC
$45 AT ULTA
Marvelous Max Lipglass
Marvelous Max Lipglass
MAC Cosmetics
Marvelous Max Lipglass

Add a sunny touch to your lipgloss stock with this bright, vibrant yellow solution from the MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection.

$21 AT MAC
$20 AT ULTA
The Void Eye Palette
The Void Eye Palette
MAC Cosmetics
The Void Eye Palette

Keep it stylish and subversive with this punk-rock eyeshadow palette inspired by the colors of Hawkins.

$45 AT MAC
$45 AT ULTA
217 Synthetic Eye Brush
217 Synthetic Eye Brush
MAC Cosmetics
217 Synthetic Eye Brush

Pack on the '80s-inspired glam with the help of this thin eyeshadow brush.

$31 AT MAC
$31 AT ULTA
He Likes It Cold Powder Blush
He Likes It Cold Powder Blush
MAC Cosmetics
He Likes It Cold Powder Blush

Tackle your next outing to the Starcourt Mall in style with this red-hued powder blush product — now available in limited-edition, Stranger Things-inspired wrapping.

$28 AT MAC
$28 AT ULTA

