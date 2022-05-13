Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. We have to be honest with you — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, early Memorial Day beauty sales are a perfect place to start.

From 20% off Tula's probiotic skincare and Paula's Choice sitewide deals to Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, these early Memorial Day beauty sales are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. We even found discounts on NuFace's anti-aging facial toning devices. And whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales.

Ahead, shop the best skincare sales and beauty deals going on right now.

TULA Skincare TULA TULA Skincare Take 20% off any Tula products, including its best-selling Protect + Glow daily sunscreen at the Friends & Family event. Not only does Tula's sunscreen shield your skin from sun exposure, but it's infused with skincare ingredients that resist the harmful effects of pollution and blue light as well. 20% OFF TULA Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Take 20% off sitewide at Paula's Choice and say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. Use the exclusive code PAULASCHOICE at checkout. 20% OFF PAULA'S CHOICE WITH CODE PAULASCHOICE Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off. 50% OFF ULTA Shop Now

NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE Get a free Vita-C Booster Serum deluxe sample with any skincare orders over $49. FREE VITA-C DELUXE SAMPLE Shop Now

FOREO FOREO FOREO FOREO is offering 10% off devices, including the UFO smart mask treatment that offer spa-level facial treatments. Just use the code 10NEW for the sitewide discount. 10% OFF FOREO WITH CODE 10NEW Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

NARS NARS NARS NARS products from blushes to highlighters and eyeshadows are 30% off with the brand's limited time deals. 30% OFF NARS Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Take 25% off top-selling brands like Elizabeth Arden, Colorscience, and Obagi at SkinStore's Spring Sale. 25% OFF AT SKINSTORE USE CODE TOP25 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day

Reese Witherspoon & Sydney Sweeney's Glowing Skincare Tool Is On Sale

Sephora's Spring Beauty Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the 14 Best Deals

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Skin Care Products Are On Sale at Amazon

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses These Hydrating Under-Eye Patches to Depuff Skin