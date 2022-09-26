Shopping

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween 2022: Barbie, House of the Dragon, Hocus Pocus and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Stranger Things Couples Costume
Fall is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. We'd like to think that two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples costumes for Halloween 2022.

Make a nod to the upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor the late, great Kim and Pete relationship with their Marilyn Monroe-inspired red carpet look. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on television, Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria are also great options for couples and best friends.

Whether you're dressing up with your best friend or significant other, we've got your "Best Dressed" nods in the bag this year. Below, check out some of our favorite Halloween couples costume ideas for every dynamic duo.

Stranger Things

Eleven Stranger Things
Netflix
Stranger Things Eleven Pink Dress Costum
Stranger Things Eleven Pink Dress Costum
Amazon
Stranger Things Eleven Pink Dress Costum

Throw this dress on with your favorite blue coat and white stockings for a the full Eleven look.

$33
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask
Amazon
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask

Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.

$80
Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee
Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee
Amazon
Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

Attention Hawkins High students: this official Hellfire Club shirt is available for Halloween. Channel Mike and Dustin and become unofficial members of the Hellfire Club with Eddie Munson's epic shirt in the baseball tee, short-sleeve, or tank top. 

$33

Barbie and Ken

Barbie and Ken
Warner Bros. Pictures
Vintage Barbie & Ken Empty Boxes Only Couples Costume
Vintage Barbie & Ken Empty Boxes Only Couples Costume
Amazon
Vintage Barbie & Ken Empty Boxes Only Couples Costume

Go all out with a vintage-inspired Barbie and Ken doll box for the ultimate couples' costume.

$120
Women's and Girl's Cotton and Metallic Tank Unitard Doll Costume
Women's and Girl's Cotton and Metallic Tank Unitard Doll Costume
Amazon
Women's and Girl's Cotton and Metallic Tank Unitard Doll Costume

This metallic pink jumpsuit totally screams Barbie.

$43
Barbie Valentines Ken Love T-Shirt
Barbie Valentines Ken Love T-Shirt
Amazon
Barbie Valentines Ken Love T-Shirt

Bonus points if your Ken pairs this tee shirt with pink bottoms.

$23

Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria

Euphoria Halloween Costume
HBO
Euphoria Maddy Outfit Dress Women Hollow Out Bodycon Dress
Euphoria Maddy Outfit Dress Women Hollow Out Bodycon Dress
Amazon
Euphoria Maddy Outfit Dress Women Hollow Out Bodycon Dress

This cutout dress looks just like Maddy's season two New Years party outfit.

$40
Verdusa Women's Ruched Bust Spaghetti Strap Mini Cami Bodycon Short Dress
Verdusa Women's Ruched Bust Spaghetti Strap Mini Cami Bodycon Short Dress
Amazon
Verdusa Women's Ruched Bust Spaghetti Strap Mini Cami Bodycon Short Dress

For Cassie's New Year's look, try pairing this baby blue dress with white kitten heels and curls.

$29

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde and Makes Met Gala Debut With Pete Davidson!
ET
Flook The Label Diem Dress
Flook The Label Diem Dress
Revolve
Flook The Label Diem Dress

This dress totally reminds us of Marilyn Monroe's archival dress that Kim K wore to the Met Gala. Have your partner wear a simple black suit and you're red-carpet ready!

$219
EraSpooky Mens Suits for Party
EraSpooky Mens Suits for Party
Amazon
EraSpooky Mens Suits for Party

If your partner doesn't own a suit—or isn't willing to risk getting spills on their fancy clothing—this party suit is an affordable option.

$39
GloryStar Women Full Slip
GloryStar Women Full Slip
Amazon
GloryStar Women Full Slip

For a more affordable Kim-esque look, go for this nude maxi dress—you can even add your own rhinestones to emulate Marilyn's dress.

$21$23

Top Gun

Top Gun
Paramount Pictures
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, including stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

$46
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Amazon
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Your co-pilot can wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches.

$65$50

Squid Game

Squid Game
Netflix
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Amazon
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$50$37
Spirit Halloween Adult Squid Game Player Costume
Spirit Halloween Adult Squid Game Player Costume
Amazon
Spirit Halloween Adult Squid Game Player Costume

Your partner can dress up as their favorite character with this officially licensed player costume.

$45

Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon

House of the dragon
HBO
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume
Amazon
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume

Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.

$66
Kranchungel Renaissance Dresses for Women
Kranchungel Renaissance Dresses for Women
Amazon
Kranchungel Renaissance Dresses for Women

This regal red gown looks just like something Rhaenyra would wear—just add a platinum blonde wig.

$42
MapofBeauty 28 Inch/70 cm Cosplay Synthetic Wig
MapofBeauty 28 Inch/70 cm Women Side Bangs Long Curly Hair Cosplay Synthetic Wig
Amazon
MapofBeauty 28 Inch/70 cm Cosplay Synthetic Wig

Get the Targaryen look with a platinum blonde wig that can be trimmed and styled to your liking.

$10

Mr. and Mrs. Incredible

The Incredibles
Disney and Pixar
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Amazon
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume

Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask, and belt. 

$32$27
Tightstore Unisex Spandex Zentai Suit
Tightstore Unisex Spandex Zentai Suit
Amazon
Tightstore Unisex Spandex Zentai Suit

Your Mr. Incredible can don this stretchy spandex jumpsuit.

$30

The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

If you need a costume for an iconic trio, look no further than the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus — an incredibly timely costume with Hocus Pocus 2 coming out on September 30.

Hocus Pocus 2
Disney+
Adult Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Adult Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Amazon
Adult Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

Winifred's dress is regal with a green velvet cape-like silhouette with a deep purple underlay.

$50
Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Amazon
Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

Sarah Jessica Parker's character dons a darling pink, purple, and red dress.

$50
Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume
Amazon
Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

To round out the group, Mary's costume includes a dress, vest, and apron in autumnal hues.

$50

Elvis and Priscilla Presley from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

Elvis Movie Costume
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Allegra K Women's Puff Short Sleeve Collared Button Down Mini Jean Denim Dress
Allegra K Women's Puff Short Sleeve Collared Button Down Mini Jean Denim Dress
Amazon
Allegra K Women's Puff Short Sleeve Collared Button Down Mini Jean Denim Dress

Add bouffant curls and some dramatic eyeliner for a Priscilla Presley costume.

$43
Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
Amazon
Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket

A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.

$60

