The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022 — Now up to 40% Off
Is there anything more exciting as a kid than choosing your Halloween costume? ShopDisney’s costume collection for kids is jam-packed with enchanting options infused with Disney magic. The good news is that shopDisney has tons of costumes and accessories from its Halloween Collection marked down up to 40% off for a limited time, so if you want to shop ahead for this year, you can get a deal now.
Shop an array of delightfully discounted attire, including costumes from Star Wars, fan-favorite Pixar films, and more. If you spend $75 or more, you can get free shipping with promo code SHIPMAGIC. Try on being a beloved Disney princess for the evening, or transform into one of the heroic Avengers. You could even treat the entire family to one of shopDisney’s family costume collections to have a truly Incredible Halloween.
So if you’re ready for All Hallows Eve and looking to summon some Halloween spirit(s), be sure to check out shopDisney’s Halloween collection. Here are the best Halloween costumes for kids from shopDisney.
Happy haunting and remember, beware of hitchhiking ghosts!
You can pretend you have magic hair that glows when you sing with this Rapunzel costume from Tangled. The authentic Disney Princess costume comes with a jeweled brooch and beautifully puffed sleeves.
Reach for the sky as baby Woody. The fun Toy Story costume comes with cowboy pants, shirt, a vest attached with a Sheriff badge, cowboy hat and bandana. *Snake in the boot not included
There's no better way to declare "Wakanda Forever!" than wearing King T'Challa's Black Panther suit. It includes light-up chest trims that will take trick-or-treating at night to another level.
Find your gift as the enchanting Mirabel. The dress comes beautifully embroidered with floral and butterfly details and the name 'Mirabel' on the waist.
Take a trip to the dark side for spooky season with this detailed Darth Vader Costume. It includes a mask, bodysuit, gloves, belt, and cape and features eight sound effects.
Take your Halloween to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume. The costume comes with a full bodysuit, gauntlet gloves, and cowl.
A tale as old as time and a costume that’s truly timeless, this Princess Belle dress features delicate rosettes, a jeweled brooch, golden foil artwork, and glittering skirts that truly put the Beauty in Beauty and the Beast.
This Thor costume is inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder. Now is your chance to be the great Asgardian God of Thunder.
Feel the force call to you in Rey's iconic The Force Awakens' gear. The costume includes a woven top with scarf, attached belt and bag, pants, sleeve with cuff, and boot covers.
Every child needs to wear the legendary Minnie Mouse costume at least once in their life. This costume includes Minnie's signature red polka dot dress and a headband with ears and bow.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022
Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond
Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now
Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022
Kate Hudson's Spooky Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock for Halloween
Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween
Shop The 2022 Disney Storybook Advent Calendars Now on Amazon
Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Remake
6 Celebrity-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2022
BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good