Halloween is a month away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy, and of course, fabulous costumes. While you're debating between Euphoria and Stranger Things-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities with some paws-itively perfect costumes.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, and what better way to celebrate the revival than with a Sanderson sister costume for dogs—witch wig and all? Prefer sweet over spooky costumes for your furry friend? Dress them up as a sweet butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.

Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most of them are under $30. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Amazon and more.

