Best Lists

The Best Matching Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:59 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Get cozy this Halloween with our spell-binding pajama picks from Target, Old Navy, Hanna Andersson and more.

Spooky season is here, and that means it's time to think about this year's family Halloween pajama set plans.

Cute, matching jammies are a huge trend for families around Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable, and can help any at-home moment feel cozier — including a family Halloween movie night, or opening candy after trick-or-treating.

Halloween pajamas come in a variety of styles and often feature holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts and other bewitching graphics that are fun for kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy, Burt's Bees or one of many others.

If you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many options out there to choose from. To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween. 

The Best Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family

Old Navy Pumpkin Patch Snug-Fit Pajamas

Old Navy Pumpkin Patch Snug-Fit Pajamas
Old Navy

Old Navy Pumpkin Patch Snug-Fit Pajamas

Get in the Halloween spirit with pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns adorning your pajamas. While this set is for children, Old Navy carries the print in baby and women's sizes

Starting at $30

Shop Now

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set
Amazon

The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set

These mummy-inspired pajamas glow in the dark. 

Starting at $6

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

These jammies are perfect for families that watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on repeat.

Starting at $29

Shop Now

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

The Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajama set at Target also has matching socks and pet bandanas. 

Starting at $7

Shop Now

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set
The Children's Place

The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set

Designed with jack-o-lanterns of different sizes and colors, these PJs are perfect for Halloween.

Starting at $16

Shop Now

Old Navy Rainbow Bones 2-Way-Zip One-Piece Pajama Set

Old Navy Rainbow Bones 2-Way-Zip One-Piece Pajama Set
Old Navy

Old Navy Rainbow Bones 2-Way-Zip One-Piece Pajama Set

These matching family pajamas are great for Halloween and Día de los Muertos. In addition to kids' sizes, you can score the pajamas in baby, men's and women's sizes.

Starting at $15

Shop Now

Burt's Bees Baby Bats! Organic Cotton Matching Family Pajamas

Burt's Bees Baby Bats! Organic Cotton Matching Family Pajamas
Burt's Bees Baby

Burt's Bees Baby Bats! Organic Cotton Matching Family Pajamas

Burt's Bees Halloween pajamas are made with organic cotton that's safer for even the most sensitive skin. All pieces come with white bat designs on a black background. 

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies
Amazon

Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies

Opt for something different with these hooded onesies with a skeleton print. 

Starting at $20

Shop Now

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas

Dress up as the main characters from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas with these jammies from Hanna Andersson. 

Starting at $35

Shop Now

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set
Amazon

Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set

Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark! 

Starting at $19

Shop Now

Old Navy Let's Go Batty Snug-Fit Pajama Set

Old Navy Let's Go Batty Snug-Fit Pajama Set
Old Navy

Old Navy Let's Go Batty Snug-Fit Pajama Set

Black bats and an orange background scream Halloween. 

Starting at $15

Shop for Kids

Starting at $40

Shop for Adults

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas

These Hanna Andersson pajamas feature iconic Star Wars spaceships trapped in spiderwebs.

Prices starting at $35

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas for the Whole Family in 2023

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas for the Whole Family in 2023

The 15 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

Best Lists

The 15 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

Inside 'The Last of Us'-Themed Haunted Maze at Halloween Horror Night

News

Inside 'The Last of Us'-Themed Haunted Maze at Halloween Horror Night

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Home

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

Style

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

Tags: