The Best Matching Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family

Get cozy this Halloween with our spell-binding pajama picks from Target, Old Navy, Hanna Andersson and more.
Spooky season is here, and that means it's time to think about this year's family Halloween pajama set plans.
Cute, matching jammies are a huge trend for families around Halloween and beyond — and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable, and can help any at-home moment feel cozier — including a family Halloween movie night, or opening candy after trick-or-treating.
Halloween pajamas come in a variety of styles and often feature holiday-inspired prints like pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts and other bewitching graphics that are fun for kids and adults. This Halloween season, consider upgrading your bedtime outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Andersson, Old Navy, Burt's Bees or one of many others.
If you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "Halloween crew" (family pup included), there are so many options out there to choose from. To give you a leg up on your Halloween PJ shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Halloween.
The Best Halloween Pajamas for the Whole Family
Old Navy Pumpkin Patch Snug-Fit Pajamas
Get in the Halloween spirit with pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns adorning your pajamas. While this set is for children, Old Navy carries the print in baby and women's sizes.
The Children's Place Matching Halloween Pajama Set
These mummy-inspired pajamas glow in the dark.
Hanna Andersson Peanuts Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
These jammies are perfect for families that watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on repeat.
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
The Hyde & EEK! Boutique Halloween Matching Family Pajama set at Target also has matching socks and pet bandanas.
The Children's Place Pumpkin Glow Pajama Set
Designed with jack-o-lanterns of different sizes and colors, these PJs are perfect for Halloween.
Old Navy Rainbow Bones 2-Way-Zip One-Piece Pajama Set
Burt's Bees Baby Bats! Organic Cotton Matching Family Pajamas
Burt's Bees Halloween pajamas are made with organic cotton that's safer for even the most sensitive skin. All pieces come with white bat designs on a black background.
Angelggh Skeleton Family Onesies
Opt for something different with these hooded onesies with a skeleton print.
Hanna Andersson Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Matching Family Pajamas
Dress up as the main characters from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas with these jammies from Hanna Andersson.
Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set
Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark!
Old Navy Let's Go Batty Snug-Fit Pajama Set
Black bats and an orange background scream Halloween.
Hanna Andersson Star Wars Halloween Matching Family Pajamas
These Hanna Andersson pajamas feature iconic Star Wars spaceships trapped in spiderwebs.
RELATED CONTENT: