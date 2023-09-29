Spooky season is almost here and that calls for a scary movie night, a family-friendly Halloween classic or even a day-long horror film binge to celebrate.

Before settling down on the couch in your skeleton onesie or matching Halloween pajamas, it's helpful to know which movie to choose before spending your night searching all of the streaming services. As our Halloween treat to you, we've done all the scrolling to find the perfect film for a night of terrifying thrills or spooky delights.

Not only have we rounded up spine-chilling classics that will cause popcorn to fly through the air after a jump scare, but we also found the hits that pull at heartstrings and bring nostalgia, like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Casper. Need something family-friendly to watch after a night of trick-or-treating? Make it a double feature and introduce your kiddos to a new Halloween tradition by viewing Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

Whether you want to get in the Halloween spirit by turning on a creepy crawly classic like Halloween or view a recent blockbuster hit, we've found what your ghoulish heart desires. Below, check out the top Halloween movies to watch this holiday.

Best Recently Released Movies for Halloween

Cobweb Lionsgate Cobweb A young boy investigates the knocking coming from the walls in his house, only to discover a dark secret his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) have been keeping from him. $6/Rent Watch on Prime Video

The Blackening Lionsgate The Blackening Reuniting for Juneteenth weekend, a group of friends find themselves trapped with a killer in a remote cabin. Part slasher flick and part comedy, this film is available to rent on either Prime Video or Apple TV+. $6/Rent Watch on Prime Video

Best Family-Friendly Movies for Halloween

Beetlejuice The Geffen Company Beetlejuice Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! While saying that phrase three times is a bad idea, it's always a good idea to watch the iconic film. $4/Rent Watch on Prime Video

Casper Universal Pictures Casper Everyone loves Casper the friendly ghost, except his mean ghost brothers. See Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman in Casper on Peacock. Starting at $6/Month Watch on Peacock

Hocus Pocus Disney Hocus Pocus Go back to where it all started by watching the original Hocus Pocus. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Disney+

Monster House Columbia Pictures Monster House Three friends realize their neighbor's house isn't just haunted: It's alive. When no one believes them, it's up to them to save the day. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Hulu

ParaNorman Focus Features ParaNorman No one believes Norman can talk to the dead, but it's still up to him to save his town from an age-old curse. Stream ParaNorman on Starz, which is currently offering subscriptions for $3/month for three months. $9/Month $3/Month For 3 months Watch on Starz

Halloweentown Disney+ Halloweentown In this Disney original film, the creatures of Halloween all live in harmony in Halloweentown. Marnie, a normal girl who has suddenly developed magical powers, must save the town from evil forces. Starting at $8/Month Watch on Disney+

Best Scary Movies for Halloween

Us Monkeypaw Productions Us Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Us stars Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson. In the film streaming on Peacock, a family takes a peaceful beach vacation that's disrupted when terrifying doppelgängers appear. Starting at $6/Month Watch on Peacock

X A24 X Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who, while staying with an elderly couple in rural Texas, attempt to make a racy film without their hosts’ knowledge. But when the couple catches the cast during a shoot, the mood quickly sours. This electrifying horror movie is currently available on Showtime with Paramount+ or to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $12/month Watch on Paramount+ $5/rent Watch on Prime Video

Bodies Bodies Bodies IMDb Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies, available on Paramount+ with Showtime or to rent, blurs the lines between horror, drama and comedy. This thrilling film follows a group of mainly young, rich friends who hole up in a mansion for a “hurricane party” and decide to play a murder mystery game that winds up going awry. The star-studded cast features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and more. $12/month Watch on Paramount+ $5/rent Watch on Prime Video

Midsommar A24 Midsommar A couple visits an idyllic town in Sweden for the mid-summer festival. However, nothing is at it seems as things quickly turn bizarre and sinister. You can watch the hit film on Paramount+ with the Showtime addition. $12/Month Watch on Paramount+

Halloween (1978) Compass International Pictures Halloween (1978) Who is scarier than Michael Meyers? You can watch the original Halloween from 1978 with an AMC+ subscription or by renting it through Apple TV+. Peacock also has Halloween II (1981), Halloween III (1982) and Halloween (2018) $4/Rent Watch on Apple TV+

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: