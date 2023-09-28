While we haven't even slipped into our Halloween costumes, the Hallmark Channel is already counting down the days until Christmas.

Christmas is always clause for celebration and, starting on October 20, the Hallmark Channel is honoring the upcoming season with their 2023 holiday movie line-up. From the end of October through mid-December, Hallmark will premiere a holiday movie each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Even the biggest Grinch will get into the holiday spirit after watching any of the 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year.

You don't need to ask Santa for a cable package to enjoy all these festive Hallmark films, because they're available to watch on a variety of streaming services. Continue reading to learn how to watch the Hallmark Channel's holiday movies online.

How to watch Hallmark Countdown to Christmas online:

Many streaming services that offer live TV include the Hallmark Channel depending on your area, so you can watch the holiday movies live. Peacock offers the added bonus of allowing viewers to watch Hallmark movies on demand for up to 72 hours after airdate.

The following streaming services with live TV include Hallmark Channel, depending on where you live.

Watch Hallmark With Hulu + Live TV Hulu Watch Hallmark With Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV is also an option to watch Hallmark movies as they stream live in most areas. Hulu also has a Hallmark streaming category with a variety of holiday films. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. $70/month $50/month For three months Watch Now

Watch Hallmark With fuboTV Hallmark Watch Hallmark With fuboTV With fuboTV, you can watch Hallmark movies live as they air or record them to watch on your time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. Plans starting at $75/month Free 7-day trial Watch Now

Watch Hallmark With Sling TV Hallmark Watch Hallmark With Sling TV Add Sling TV's selection of lifestyle channels — which includes Hallmark — to your plan for an extra $6 per month. Right now, Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans are both 50% off for the first month. Plans starting at $40/month Plans starting at $20/month For first month Watch Now

How to watch Hallmark Channel holiday movies for free:

There is currently no way to watch the Hallmark Channel completely free. However, you can stream up to two weeks of free movies thanks to free trials. New and eligible customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial for Philo or fuboTV to test out the membership before committing. If you time your trials one after the other, you could watch some of the new 2023 Hallmark Holiday films in that time frame.

Sign Up for Philo

Sign Up for fuboTV

When are Hallmark Christmas Movies being released in 2023?

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas officially starts on Friday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET with Checkin' It Twice. In the movie, a journeyman hockey player (Kevin McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Kim Matula) in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey-loving family’s backyard.

From October 20, until Sunday, December 17, the Hallmark Channel will release a new holiday movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Nearly all of these movies will be aired at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can check out our rundown of the full schedule, including plots and stars for each film to learn more.

