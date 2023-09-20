Strutting on the catwalk and dominating the covers of fashion magazines, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington were the faces of the '80s and '90s. Along with being the very first supermodels, these ladies turned the modeling industry upside down.

Through a combination of archive footage and in-depth interviews, Apple TV+ is giving viewers an inside look into their formidable careers and how these women created a positive change for all future models. The quartet's upcoming four-part docuseries The Super Models premiered today and offers a unique glimpse into the world's of fashion's most iconic names.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills and brought to you by executive producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, The Super Models reunites Campbell, Crawford, Evangelist and Turlington — now in their 50s — and allows them to tell personal stories from their whirlwind careers. While they made it to the very top of fashion, they did not have any easy road.

"I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny," Crawford says in the trailer. While Evangelist shares how she was told to lose weight, despite her slim figure.

Campbell also had a difficult journey as a model, as she was often picked for runway shows, but at that time brands didn't include her in the advertising campaigns of magazines or commercials. She continued in the trailer, "I wasn't going to be bullied for the color of my skin."

The metamorphosis of their career happened when George Micheal asked them to be part of his video. After agreeing and essentially becoming the first influencers from this hit music video, suddenly these women were able to call the shots themselves.

When does The Super Models premiere?

The four-part docuseries was released to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 20.

How to watch The Super Models online

The Super Models is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so only those with an Apple TV+ membership will be able to watch the series. You can sign up for a monthly subscription for just $6.99 per month.

How to watch The Super Models for free

Apple TV+ offers new users a free 7-day trial. Since The Super Models is releasing all four episodes on the same day, September 20, it would be possible to sign up, binge the sensational documentary and then cancel your membership without paying a dime.

Is there a trailer for The Super Models ?

On July 10, Apple TV+ released the first official teaser for the series. The official trailer followed on September 6 and you can watch it below.

