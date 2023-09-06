Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are ready to go behind the catwalk in the upcoming docuseries, The Super Models.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ released a full-length trailer for the highly anticipated four-part series that will give fans unprecedented access to the iconic supermodels. In a press release teasing the docuseries, the streamer promises that viewers will go "behind the camera and beyond the catwalk" to see how the ladies "dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry."

The Super Models will travel back to the 1980s, after each woman became a force in their own right to show how they came together to transcend the industry itself. Of course, it was then that they were simply known as Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy and were as prominent -- and as dominant -- as the designers who dressed them.

"It wasn't about fashion. It was about the women. That's what a supermodel is," Crawford says as the trailer begins while archival footage shows the icons -- aka the "original influencers" -- commanding respect on the runway.

Turlington, 54, notes that filming the docuseries was the first time the "supers" were reunited "in our 50s."

"You see our photos, so you feel like you know us," Campbell, 53, adds before referring to the others she started her career with as her "chosen family."

Apple TV+

The trailer features never-before-seen commentaries from some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture, including Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi, Tim Blanks, Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace, Vivienne Westwood and more.

The icons briefly discuss the different challenges they had to overcome to make it to where they are today -- including Evangelista, 58, being told to lose weight and Campbell being "bullied for the color of my skin."

In one scene, the models recall how "everything changed" and they started to "call the shots" after George Michael recruited them for his "Freedom! '90" music video.

"There's something about that shared history that we have," Crawford, 57, says in the clip, reminiscing on their time together.

Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, The Super Models is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz, along with the four icons, Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington Burns.

A synopsis of the show reads, "The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them."

"Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess," the synopsis continues. "As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself -- and women's roles within it -- this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

Apple TV+

The Super Models debuts globally on Sept. 20 on Apple TV+.

