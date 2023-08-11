Linda Evangelista does not want any special treatment in the fashion industry, despite being one of the original supermodels of the '90s.

The 58-year-old covers the September issue of Vogue magazine alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, and in her accompanying interview, she opens up about her life decades after making her mark in fashion.

Linda says she used to be offered courtside tickets for the New York Knicks at NYC's Madison Square Garden for herself and her son, Augie, but notes that they "stopped asking."

"Out of sight out of mind. Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed—we’re fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child," she shares.

And even though she's walked many a runway for Chanel, Linda refuses to use her supermodel status to get certain perks.

Linda admits her 16-year-old son isn't always thrilled by this, and has asked his famous mother, "'Do you think if they recognized you we would have to be standing in this line?'"

Linda counters, "'What’s wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines.' We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said, 'Isn’t there someone you could call?' I do not want an entitled child."

Linda shares Augie with François-Henri Pinault, who is now married to Salma Hayek. When it comes to co-parenting with the actress, Linda seems to have a good relationship with her ex's wife. She even recalls a kind gesture Salma and her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina, made one Thanksgiving.

"I was sick at Thanksgiving, and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted -- it was a very eclectic wish list," Linda recollects. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast -- a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are: I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

The supermodel Vogue issue, which is available on newsstands nationwide on Aug. 22, comes ahead of Apple TV+'s docuseries, The Super Model, which premieres Sept. 20.

For more with Linda, Cindy, Naomi and Christy, check out the links below.

