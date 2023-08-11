Linda Evangelista Makes Rare Comments About Co-Parenting Relationship With Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista offered high praise for her teenage son's stepmother, Salma Hayek. In the September issue of Vogue, profiling Evangelista -- along with fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell -- the 58-year-old shared a sweet anecdote that gave a rare insight into their co-parenting relationship.
Evangelista and French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of the parent company that owns Gucci and a slate of other luxury brands, share 16-year-old son, Augie. Evangelista and Pinault went through a contentious child support case about a decade ago, which came four years after Pinault and Hayek welcomed daughter Valentina in September 2007. Pinault and Hayek tied the knot in 2009.
The model told Vogue that Augie spends the holidays with Pinault, and she also shared just how special Hayek means to her. As a prime example, Evangelista brought up a particular Thanksgiving holiday when Hayek seemingly dropped everything and raced to an ailing Evangelista.
"I was sick at Thanksgiving," Evangelista tells the fashion magazine. "And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted -- it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."
"The kids helped her at the end," she continues. "She made a feast -- a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are.: I am coming.' And poof, she was here."
That Evangelista was able to rattle off one of Hayek's specialty dinners seems to indicate the model and actress have enjoyed plenty of dinners in the past, which would also seem to suggest how close they've become over the years.
In the same interview, Evangelista also opened up about not wanting to raise an "entitled child." Back in her heyday, Evangelista said Madison Square Garden often called her and would offer her courtside seats to Knicks games, which provided a fun mother-son bond with Augie. And then, the calls stopped coming in, meaning she'd have to score tickets on her own.
"But then they stopped asking," she says. "Out of sight, out of mind. Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed -- we’re fine with that. I wanted to have a very normal upbringing for my child."
Evangelista admitted that Augie is not a fan of "standing in line" for things, given his mom's notoriety.
"Do you think if they recognized you we would have to be standing in this line?" Evangelista says he asks, to which she responds with, "What's wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines. We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said, 'Isn’t there someone you could call?' I do not want an entitled child."
