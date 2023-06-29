Naomi Campbell Announces Birth of Baby No. 2 at 53 -- See the First Photo of Her Son
Naomi Campbell is officially a mother of two! The 53-year-old supermodel broke the news via Instagram on Thursday by sharing a photo of her baby boy.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," the proud mom captioned a photo of herself holding the little one. "A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙."
Campbell's famous friends were quick to celebrate, with Donatella Versace writing, "✨✨ Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨"
LaLa Anthony commented, "Congratulations…Such a beautiful blessing ❤️❤️❤️."
Fellow supermodel Claudia Schiffer also reacted, "Congratulations! ❤️"
In May 2021, Campbell announced the birth of her first child, a daughter. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she captioned a pic of her holding the baby's feet. "There is no greater love."
Since then, her daughter has made a few appearances on her mom's social media and even landed the cover of British Vogue last year. In her interview with the publication, Campbell didn't share many details about her first child’s arrival or the process of having her, but did confirm that she was not adopted.
"She wasn’t adopted -- she’s my child," she noted. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."
Campbell did share that her daughter loves to travel and had already hit a major milestones at a young age. "She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she mused.
In 2019, Campbell also spoke to WSJ Magazine about possibly becoming a mother one day.
"I’ll see what the universe brings me," Campbell told the outlet at the time, adding that she tends to see herself as a mother figure to younger models.
