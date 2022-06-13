Naomi Campbell Shares Photo of Daughter's 'First Steps Walking'

Naomi Campbell shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with her followers. On Sunday, the 51-year-old model posted two photos on her Instagram page, showing her and her daughter walking together in a grassy field. But as Naomi's caption informs, the photo highlights an incredibly special moment in the duo's life!

Referring to her daughter as "my love" and "my heartbeat," Naomi revealed the photo captures the toddler's "first steps walking."

Close friends and fans were awed by Noami sharing the sweet moment; fellow supermodel Iman told the new mother, "Enjoy… they grow up so fast💕🧸," while model Precious Lee and Harper's Baazar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr sent heart emojis in the comments.

Campbell shocked the world when she revealed that she welcomed her daughter in May 2021.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted next to a photo of her cradling the little one's feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Although the model has kept hush about her little love’s arrival or the process of having her, she confirmed that she is not adopted in the cover story of British Vogue's March issue.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the proud mom said.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she added. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Although her daughter’s arrival came later in her life, the supermodel revealed that motherhood has always been the plan.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” she said. “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

When asked if there was a possibility of her having more children, the veteran model replied, “Why not.”

