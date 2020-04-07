Naomi Campbell is looking back at that time she pulled off a birthday surprise for a teenage Prince William!

Campbell and fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford exchanged royal memories during a live chat on YouTube as part of Campbell’s No Filter with Naomi.

“I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington],” Campbell said about the birthday appearance, which went down when the prince was around 13 or 14. “He was coming home from school and we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school and Princess Diana was like, ‘Okay.’ So, we were just like, ‘What do we do?’ I mean, it was so sweet.”

Campbell, 49, added how “blessed” she felt to have been able to meet Princess Diana before her tragic death in 1997.

“Loved Princess Diana, I just loved her,” she said. “Humble, how down-to-earth and I’m just blessed to know her for the time that I did.”

Crawford shared that a few years later, she, too, met the royals at Kensington Palace, during an encounter which left her blushing.

“I think he was 16 when I met him,” Crawford said. “I don’t remember [if he blushed] but look I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don’t understand some of it.”

Crawford noted that the late princess’ warm hospitality made her feel like she was simply visiting a friend. She also recalled how casually-dressed Diana was.

“She was in jeans and like a cashmere sweater and almost that vibe of being super laid back,” Crawford said. “So, I also was probably a little, I mean it was uncomfortable, but it was sweet. It was a very sweet day and a great memory.”

