Mariah Carey is spending some time with her girls!

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old pop star took to Instagram to show off her hang out time with her famous friends Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

The group stunned in the pic, with all the ladies dressed to the nines. Anderson, 51, wore light-colored dress and, like Carey, flashed a giant grin, while Campbell, 49, and Moss, 45, stuck to black gowns and serious looks for the photo op.

"Girls night out!" Carey, wearing a sparkly black gown, captioned the pic.

In addition to her model-filled outing, Carey also shared a snap with actress Kerry Washington. Washington kept it casual for her time with Carey with jeans and a leather jacket, while Carey opted for a Louis Vuitton pajamas and black block heels.

"A brief moment with Olivia Pope 😎😴🤣," Carey wrote alongside the pic, where both women are sporting dark sunglasses.

Washington, 42, shared a similar snap from her time with Carey, writing, "For you #Lambiators 🤣😍❤️ Love this woman. I’ve been a lamb from day 1 and she’s been a gladiator from the beginning."

The pic comes shortly after Carey wrapped her Caution World Tour in Amsterdam. Carey celebrated the milestone with several sexy selfies on Instagram and praised those who helped her along the way.

"Last show of the #CautionWorldTour!!! ⚠🥳Thank you SO MUCH everybody, especially the lambs - I love you!!! #L4L 🦋🐑🥰🤩💞," she wrote alongside one pic.

"It's a wrap! 💖," Carey captioned another.

