Sales & Deals

Samsung Launches New Bespoke AI Appliances — Save Up to $1,200 on Smart Home Upgrades

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Bespoke Appliances
Samsung
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:56 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

Samsung's latest Bespoke appliances are available for pre-order. Here's how to save up to $1,200.

Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TV and newest Galaxy S24 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely powerful appliances too. With spring being the perfect time to hit the reset button on your home essentials, the tech brand just showcased its latest appliance lineup and the pre-order deals are pretty stellar. 

Save up to $1,200 at Samsung

The 2024 Bespoke AI appliances from Samsung include all-new kitchen, cleaning and laundry powerhouses. Even better, you can save up to $1,200 when you pre-order the best refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves and more. You'll also get free installation, free haul-away service, and up to $483 in Samsung credit when you trade in select mobile devices.

Leveraging powerful connectivity, advanced AI technology and seamless screen experiences, Samsung's 2024 line of Bespoke AI appliances take the work out of cooking, cleaning and doing laundry. Each device's color and finish can be customized to make your smart home uniquely yours. Below, check out all the best Samsung appliance deals available right now to upgrade your living space this season.

Up to $900 off Samsung Washers and Dryers

Samsung's new line of AI-powered Bespoke Laundry products includes the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo — the brand’s first all-in-one washer and dryer. The new washer and dryer combo makes it possible to do laundry more quickly and efficiently. With a large 5.3 cu. ft. capacity and unique all-in-one format, you can wash and dry more clothes in a single load.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Wash and dry your laundry in one machine without transferring loads. With 5.3 cu. ft. of space and Super Speed wash and dry, the Ultra Capacity Bespoke AI Laundry Combo can do more laundry faster than before.

$3,339 $2,199

Pre-Order Now

This beautifully designed appliance saves space, time and energy while using AI technology to take the guesswork out of doing laundry.

Up to $1,200 off Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung has expanded its design-forward Bespoke refrigerator lineup with innovative new 4-Door Flex models – the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and the Bespoke 4-Door Flex with Beverage Zone.

Featuring advanced AI Vision Inside technology, the refrigerator's AI Family Hub+ uses a built-in camera to recognize a variety of fresh food items. It then automatically generates a list of what food you have in stock in the SmartThings app, sending recommendations for recipes that use those ingredients. Meal planning and grocery shopping just got a lot easier.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.

$5,014 $3,799

Shop Now

The AI Family Hub+ also has an expansive 32-inch LCD Display, so you can watch all the best new TV shows and movies right from your fridge's screen while you cook.

Up to $900 off Samsung Ranges

Samsung's entire lineup of Bespoke gas and electric ranges has been completely redesigned. New additions include the Bespoke Slide-in Induction Range with 7-inch AI Home LCD Display. With its AI Home Display and built-in Voice Control capabilities, Samsung’s new range offers cutting-edge cooking convenience.

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry

Enjoy healthier fried foods and cook food faster and more evenly than a conventional oven with Convection that circulates air inside your oven. This powerful heat cooktop and extra large oven has a self cleaning system that breaks down grease and food residue. 

 

$1,736 $1,299

Shop Now

Up to $300 off Samsung Robot Vacuums

Make spring cleaning a breeze and keep your floors clean all year with Samsung's newest robot vacuum and mop combo. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo creates a 3D map of your home to clean rooms with precision and accurately avoid obstacles. Plus, the Floor Detect feature from Samsung provides optimal cleaning based on various floor types.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop

With its All-in-One Clean Station that has Auto Steam, Samsung's new robot vacuum and mop automatically cleans its own mop pads, empties the dust bin, and recharges the battery so it's always ready to clean.

$1,400 $1,100

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Get Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums at Amazon

Samsung BOGO TV Deal: How to Get a Free 65-Inch 4K TV

Sales & Deals

Samsung BOGO TV Deal: How to Get a Free 65-Inch 4K TV

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Refresh Your Laundry Room

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Refresh Your Laundry Room

15 Best March Madness TV Deals to Shop Before the Final Four

Sales & Deals

15 Best March Madness TV Deals to Shop Before the Final Four

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy to Refresh Your Home

Sales & Deals

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy to Refresh Your Home

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

The Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy Right Now

Tags:

Latest News