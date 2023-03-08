Shopping

The Best Patio Furniture and Home Decor Deals at Wayfair's Furniture Sale

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Outdoor Furniture Deals
Wayfair

Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. With Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale, you can save up to 50% on trending pieces for a spring refresh. 

Shop Wayfair Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and grills, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop ahead of Spring 2023. 

Wayfair Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Wayfair
Sol 72 Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

This pair of chaise lounge chairs is ideal for lounging poolside or snoozing in the sun. These iron framed lounge chairs are weather, UV, and water resistant. 

$650$580
Royal Gourmet 24" Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet 24" Barrel Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Royal Gourmet 24" Barrel Charcoal Grill

This compact Royal Gourmet 24" Barrel Charcoal Grill provides the perfect space for all of your grilling needs. 

$160$125
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$84$57
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern
Wayfair
17 Stories Gayler Black Outdoor Hanging Lantern

With its rectangular silhouette and clean lines, this 1-light hanging lantern lends a contemporary touch to your space. Four panes of glass diffuse light from medium-base bulbs up to 60W, making this lamp ideal for your enclosed patio.

$438$297
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$224$165
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$248
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$330
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Brayden Studio Metal Side Tables

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$190
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Wayfair
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating

Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.

$6,100$4,360
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$760$520
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$500
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

Bring a breezy, coastal feel to your patio, deck, or entryway with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.

$180$76
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438$230
Hartington Adirondack Chair
Wayfair Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.

$236$216

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023

Wayfair Spring Sale: 10 Deals Too Good To Miss

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials

Drew Barrymore Launches Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co.

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get Organized This Spring

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In Spring: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces

The Best Spring Cleaning Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

 