Here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space— if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. With Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale, you can save up to 50% on trending pieces for a spring refresh.

Shop Wayfair Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and grills, Wayfair has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop ahead of Spring 2023.

Wayfair Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $84 $57 Shop Now

Hartington Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Adirondack Chair These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last. $236 $216 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023

Wayfair Spring Sale: 10 Deals Too Good To Miss

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop on Patio, Outdoor and Garden Essentials

Drew Barrymore Launches Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co.

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get Organized This Spring

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In Spring: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces

The Best Spring Cleaning Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection