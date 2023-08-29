Whether you're searching for deals on outdoor furniture or backyard essentials to enjoy the rest of summer or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible savings at Walmart's Labor Day sale right now.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Walmart is kicking off deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories just in time for fall.

Shop Walmart Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart Labor Day deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation) Walmart 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $279 Shop Now

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV Walmart LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. $448 $358 Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm Walmart Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. Snag this deal before time runs out. $279 $149 Shop Now

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro Walmart Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. $1,200 $979 Shop Now

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $350 $176 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Home and Furniture Deals

Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker Walmart Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it. $186 $119 Shop Now

Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, King Walmart Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, King This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches. $428 $384 Shop Now

Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote Walmart Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way. $100 $60 Shop Now

KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set Walmart KidKraft Ainsley Fort Wooden Outdoor Playset/ Swing Set With summer underway and a sale this good, now is the time to buy a new playset for the kids to enjoy the rest of their summer break. $349 $299 Shop Now

Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB Walmart Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping. $369 $265 Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair Walmart Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. $170 $90 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Plus Wayfair Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $83 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus Walmart Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus Prepare dinner even easier with this vegetable chopper. $40 $35 Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. $240 $70 Shop Now

AICOOK Juicer Extractor Walmart AICOOK Juicer Extractor If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started. $90 $40 Shop Now

Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Walmart Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients. $129 $99 Shop Now

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker Walmart Kismile Countertop Ice Maker Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings. $110 $70 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $418 Shop Now

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Make all of your summer cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum. $179 $159 Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $89 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $469 $288 Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base Walmart Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. $359 $298 Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Walmart Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless. $209 $178 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. $55 $36 Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus Walmart Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. $69 $48 Shop Now

Coach New York Eau de Parfum Walmart Coach New York Eau de Parfum The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful. $79 $43 Shop Now

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit Walmart Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit Elevate your makeup routine with the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set, which includes a blush brush, crease brush, setting brush, expert face brush and a makeup sponge. $19 $13 Shop Now

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner Walmart Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner The Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo works to heal breakage, frizz, and split ends, while the No.5 Conditioner helps to repair damaged bonds and split ends while simultaneously moisturizing and nourishing. $60 $45 Shop Now

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights Walmart Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port. $170 $99 Shop Now

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer Walmart Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays. $44 $27 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: