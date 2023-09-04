Sales & Deals

Shop West Elm's Best Last-Minute Labor Day Furniture Deals for Revamping Your Space This Holiday Weekend

Today is your last day to shop West Elm's best Labor Day furniture deals for your bedroom, living room, home office and more.

Even though Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer, the holiday weekend also brings incredible Labor Day furniture deals on everything you can need to refresh your home for fall's cozy season. Right now, West Elm is having a huge Labor Day sale on furniture and decor for every room. Since furniture is often a big investment, shopping these West Elm deals is a great way to get stylish luxury pieces at more affordable prices.

Today is your last day to shop the West Elm Labor Day Sale with up to 60% off thousands of furniture pieces, rugs, pillows, throws and more. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your living room setup or redesigning your home office with a new desk chair, you can find everything you need to create a home that’s as inviting as it is comfortable.

Building a beautiful and relaxing home doesn’t have to cost a bundle. Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm Labor Day deals to shop right now. There’s no time to waste to save big on all those furniture and home decor pieces on your wish list.

Mid-Century Bed, Queen

Mid-Century Bed, Queen
West Elm

Mid-Century Bed, Queen

Borrowing from iconic '50s and '60s furniture design, West Elm's signature mid-century modern bed lends a vintage charm to your bedroom.

$1,399 $1,199

Shop Now

Aria Coffee Table 50"

Aria Coffee Table 50"
West Elm

Aria Coffee Table 50"

With ample surface space for books, drinks and snacks, we love the scalloped edges along the top of this coffee table for an ultra-stylish living room centerpiece.

$699 $560

Shop Now

Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair

Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
West Elm

Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair

The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable. 

$959 $749

Shop Now

Mid-Century Mini Desk 36"

Mid-Century Mini Desk 36"
West Elm

Mid-Century Mini Desk 36"

For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. 

$499 $399

Shop Now

Hargrove Sofa 72"

Hargrove Sofa 72"
West Elm

Hargrove Sofa 72"

This sofa brings a coastal elegance to your space, with exposed wood frame in a light Dune finish.

$3,998 $1,444

Shop Now

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"
West Elm

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"

The reversible chaise makes room rearranging easy. With its modern form & stylish, trestle-style leg, you can relax into the wide back cushions & low arms.

$2,099 $1,359

Shop Now

Whitman Glass Buffet 60"

Whitman Glass Buffet 60"
West Elm

Whitman Glass Buffet 60"

Save $300 on a light and airy buffet to display all your dinnerware. The updated mid-century feel lends a clean, modern look to your dining room.

$1,499 $1,199

Shop Now

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"
West Elm

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"

With two styles to choose from, this sectional boasts clean lines and deep seats with an airy platform, and plush cushions offer sink-right-in comfort.

$3,498 $2,459

Shop Now

Holmes Dining Table 80"

Holmes Dining Table 80"
West Elm

Holmes Dining Table 80"

Crafted from durable, kiln-dried wood, this dining table has inviting, farmhouse-style X-shaped legs that anchor the oak top.

$1,699 $980

Shop Now

Audrey Sofa 86"

Audrey Sofa 86"
West Elm

Audrey Sofa 86"

The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style.

$1,199 $959

Shop Now

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer
West Elm

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer

With three shelves and a bottom drawer that opens smoothly, the bookshelf provides plenty of storage space to display your favorite belongings. 

$899 $699

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

