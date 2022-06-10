The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation
Sometimes all you need are the basics to start your summer vacation off on the right note — a swimsuit, sunscreen, classic beach chairs and even an umbrella or two. Fortunately, there are plenty of beach chair and umbrella options to shop this summer that are equal parts stylish and practical — and we've conveniently rounded them all up for you below.
As fun as it is to splash in the ocean, you also can't go wrong with curling up on the beach and relaxing in the summer sun — with a beach towel or umbrella in tow, too. But let's be real: renting beach accessories can get real expensive real quick — especially if you're working off of a tight vacation budget. Luckily, there are tons of beach chairs and umbrellas on the market that are designed to last for years, keep you comfortable and help you stay within your budget.
There are plenty of portable beach chair options and canopy umbrellas from retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Eddie Bauer and more, all of which will help you take your next beach adventure to new (much more comfortable) heights.
Shop a few of our picks below.
Shop Beach Chairs
Put your arms through the shoulder straps and carry this Tommy Bahama beach chair on your back as you scout out the perfect spot for you and your family on the sand. This beach chair also has a convenient drink holder and a couple of zip-up storage pockets on the back to hold your shades and sunscreen.
You don't have to struggle to carry your beach chair under your arm anymore. Just strap the Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair on your back when you're ready to pack up for the day.
It has 4 different positions and a drink holder, so you can lounge by the beach, lake or pool in comfort. This Rio Gear beach chair also comes with a shoulder strap to easily fold it up and carry it. Plus, it even has a detachable neck pillow.
This is a great bundle option if you're on the search for the best canopy chair. Sunflow's Beach Bundle comes with a beach lounge chair with a sun shade that gives you UPF50+ protection. It also comes with a drink holder, a towel and a dry bag to keep your phone and other valuables safe and dry.
With a face hole, you can comfortably get a tan on your back as you relax in this chair. Plus, this beach chair comes with backpack straps.
Shop Beach Umbrellas
This is an essential part of your beach gear. The set includes two folding beach chairs with cup holders, a carrying case for the chairs, as well as a detachable beach umbrella.
Stay out of the sun and read your favorite beach under this canopy umbrella during your next trip to the lake or beach.
Use this 6.5 ft. beach umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat.
Attach this Sport-Brella umbrella to your beach chair, your patio deck, golf cart or table and you have the perfect single-person umbrella.
Thanks to its 7 ft. umbrella top, The Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Beach Umbrella gives plenty of shade for multiple people to enjoy.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022: The Quarry Out Now
The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Summer 2022
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer
Tula Skincare's Best-Selling Summer Essentials Are 40% Off Right Now
The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer
The 16 Best Summer Sandals to Get for Your Dad for Father’s Day