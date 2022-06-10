Shopping

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas
Amazon

Sometimes all you need are the basics to start your summer vacation off on the right note — a swimsuit, sunscreen, classic beach chairs and even an umbrella or two. Fortunately, there are plenty of beach chair and umbrella options to shop this summer that are equal parts stylish and practical — and we've conveniently rounded them all up for you below.

As fun as it is to splash in the ocean, you also can't go wrong with curling up on the beach and relaxing in the summer sun — with a beach towel or umbrella in tow, too. But let's be real: renting beach accessories can get real expensive real quick — especially if you're working off of a tight vacation budget. Luckily, there are tons of beach chairs and umbrellas on the market that are designed to last for years, keep you comfortable and help you stay within your budget.

There are plenty of portable beach chair options and canopy umbrellas from retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Eddie Bauer and more, all of which will help you take your next beach adventure to new (much more comfortable) heights.

Shop a few of our picks below. 

Shop Beach Chairs

Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair
Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair

Put your arms through the shoulder straps and carry this Tommy Bahama beach chair on your back as you scout out the perfect spot for you and your family on the sand. This beach chair also has a convenient drink holder and a couple of zip-up storage pockets on the back to hold your shades and sunscreen.

$90
Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair
Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair

You don't have to struggle to carry your beach chair under your arm anymore. Just strap the Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair on your back when you're ready to pack up for the day. 

$109$65
Rio Gear 4-Position Ottoman Lounge Chair
Rio Gear 4-Position Ottoman Lounge Chair
Amazon
Rio Gear 4-Position Ottoman Lounge Chair

It has 4 different positions and a drink holder, so you can lounge by the beach, lake or pool in comfort. This Rio Gear beach chair also comes with a shoulder strap to easily fold it up and carry it. Plus, it even has a detachable neck pillow.

$90
Sunflow The Beach Bundle
Sunflow The Beach Bundle
Sunflow
Sunflow The Beach Bundle

This is a great bundle option if you're on the search for the best canopy chair. Sunflow's Beach Bundle comes with a beach lounge chair with a sun shade that gives you UPF50+ protection. It also comes with a drink holder, a towel and a dry bag to keep your phone and other valuables safe and dry. 

$296
Ostrich On Your Back Chair
Ostrich On Your Back Chair
Amazon
Ostrich On Your Back Chair

With a face hole, you can comfortably get a tan on your back as you relax in this chair. Plus, this beach chair comes with backpack straps.

$99

Shop Beach Umbrellas

Bayou Breeze Lattimer GoTeam Folding Beach Chair
Bayou Breeze Lattimer GoTeam Folding Beach Chair
Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Lattimer GoTeam Folding Beach Chair

This is an essential part of your beach gear. The set includes two folding beach chairs with cup holders, a carrying case for the chairs, as well as a detachable beach umbrella. 

$100$84
Sport-Brella SPF 50+ sun and Rain Canopy Beach Umbrella
Sport-Brella Sun and Rain Canopy Beach Umbrella
Amazon
Sport-Brella SPF 50+ sun and Rain Canopy Beach Umbrella

Stay out of the sun and read your favorite beach under this canopy umbrella during your next trip to the lake or beach.

$50
Costway Patio Beach Umbrella Sun Shade with Carrying Bag
Costway Patio Beach Umbrella
Walmart
Costway Patio Beach Umbrella Sun Shade with Carrying Bag

Use this 6.5 ft. beach umbrella to get some shade from the summer heat. 

$80$40
Sport-Brella Versa-Brella 4-Way Swiveling Sun Umbrella
Sport-Brella Versa-Brella 4-Way Swiveling Sun Umbrella
Amazon
Sport-Brella Versa-Brella 4-Way Swiveling Sun Umbrella

Attach this Sport-Brella umbrella to your beach chair, your patio deck, golf cart or table and you have the perfect single-person umbrella.

$22
Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Beach Umbrella
Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Beach Umbrella
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Beach Umbrella

Thanks to its 7 ft. umbrella top, The Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Beach Umbrella gives plenty of shade for multiple people to enjoy.

$80

