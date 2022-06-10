The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

Sometimes all you need are the basics to start your summer vacation off on the right note — a swimsuit, sunscreen, classic beach chairs and even an umbrella or two. Fortunately, there are plenty of beach chair and umbrella options to shop this summer that are equal parts stylish and practical — and we've conveniently rounded them all up for you below.

As fun as it is to splash in the ocean, you also can't go wrong with curling up on the beach and relaxing in the summer sun — with a beach towel or umbrella in tow, too. But let's be real: renting beach accessories can get real expensive real quick — especially if you're working off of a tight vacation budget. Luckily, there are tons of beach chairs and umbrellas on the market that are designed to last for years, keep you comfortable and help you stay within your budget.

There are plenty of portable beach chair options and canopy umbrellas from retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Eddie Bauer and more, all of which will help you take your next beach adventure to new (much more comfortable) heights.

Shop a few of our picks below.

Shop Beach Chairs

Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair Put your arms through the shoulder straps and carry this Tommy Bahama beach chair on your back as you scout out the perfect spot for you and your family on the sand. This beach chair also has a convenient drink holder and a couple of zip-up storage pockets on the back to hold your shades and sunscreen. $90 Buy Now

Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair You don't have to struggle to carry your beach chair under your arm anymore. Just strap the Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair on your back when you're ready to pack up for the day. $109 $65 Buy Now

Rio Gear 4-Position Ottoman Lounge Chair Amazon Rio Gear 4-Position Ottoman Lounge Chair It has 4 different positions and a drink holder, so you can lounge by the beach, lake or pool in comfort. This Rio Gear beach chair also comes with a shoulder strap to easily fold it up and carry it. Plus, it even has a detachable neck pillow. $90 Buy Now

Sunflow The Beach Bundle Sunflow Sunflow The Beach Bundle This is a great bundle option if you're on the search for the best canopy chair. Sunflow's Beach Bundle comes with a beach lounge chair with a sun shade that gives you UPF50+ protection. It also comes with a drink holder, a towel and a dry bag to keep your phone and other valuables safe and dry. $296 Buy Now

Shop Beach Umbrellas

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022: The Quarry Out Now

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Summer 2022

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer

Tula Skincare's Best-Selling Summer Essentials Are 40% Off Right Now

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

The 16 Best Summer Sandals to Get for Your Dad for Father’s Day