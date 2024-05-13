In anticipation of the 2024 ACM Awards, the Academy of Country Music has unveiled a dazzling array of presenters to grace the stage, along with the hosts and special performers for the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show.

Among the esteemed presenters announced on Monday are a mix of industry veterans and rising stars. The lineup includes former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and ACM Award recipient BRELAND, Tyler Cameron, and three-time ACM Award nominee Jordan Davis. Music sensations like Sara Evans, Carin León, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Clay Walker, and Randy Travis are joining them.

Additional presenters include iconic country group Alabama, Dion Pride, the son of ACM Award recipient Charley Pride, Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid, Thursday Night Football studio analyst Richard Sherman, and Charissa Thompson, host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

Tyler Cameron is seen at Planet Omega launch event on November 09, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/WireImage

Adding to the excitement, the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show will be hosted by a dynamic duo -- Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, co-hosts of the Country Heat Weekly podcast, along with Elaina D. Smith from Amazon Live's Nights With Elaina and Makho Ndlovu.

Additionally, Katie Neal -- host of the country music podcast Katie & Company and the 59th ACM Radio Award winner for National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year -- will serve as a red carpet correspondent.

This prelude to the main event, presented by Prime Video and Amazon Music, will feature performances and interviews, including a special performance by Megan Moroney, the 2024 ACM Awards' most-nominated female artist.

Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town pose for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits at the Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

The ACM Awards stage will witness electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in country music, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, there will be memorable duets featuring artists such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne, promising an unforgettable night of music.

Host Reba McEntire is set to take the stage as well, performing new music and serving as emcee for the 17th time!

Five-time ACM Awards winner Bobby Bones will be weaving his magic throughout the night with his segment, "Backstage with Bobby Bones," offering fans intimate artist interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.

Sara Evans attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Hill/WireImage

But the celebrations don't stop there. Fans can join in the excitement with a week-long lineup of pre-ACM livestream events hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

In April, McEntire sat down with ET, where she dished on getting the chance to host the ACM Awards once more.

Looking back to the very first time she hosted the show in 1985, the celebrated songstress shared, "In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that."

"[I have] great memories -- getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with," shared McEntire, who will be serving as host for the 17th time at this year's show.

"I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs," she added, before reflecting on the styling and clothing design work of Sandi Spika, who created many outfits for McEntire over the course of her career.

"Sandi Spika loved to come to me and say, 'Here, I'm drawing this little sketch out, so what do you think?' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh! Can I please put that on?'" McEntire recalled. "I was her guinea pig. I think I was her little paper doll ... I never would say, 'I don't like that,' 'cause I liked everything she did! And she'd do just different things with my hair and I'd go for it. It was a blast."

This will mark McEntire's first time hosting the show since 2019, and the singer explained what brought her back.

"I saw Dolly [Parton] and Garth {Brooks] doing it last year and I thought, 'Man, that's fun! They're having a great time,' and my competitiveness came in there," McEntire joked.

The singer said she always feels "exhilarated" when she takes the stage to host, because it's always unique and unpredictable, adding, "It's fun, I love live television. There's nothing like it."

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video.

