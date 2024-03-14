The 51st annual CMA Fest is gearing up to be one of the biggest nights of country music fun in recent memory!

On Thursday, the Country Music Association announced it's star-studded lineup, and there are some big names set to take part in the music fest held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium throughout the event are artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Bailey Zimmerman.

The festival -- which includes performers on 10 stages over the course of four days -- will also see musicians take to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza and The Hard Rock Stage.

Across these stages, Chayce Beckham, BRELAND, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Brian Kelley, Lauren Alaina, Tenille Arts, Mackenzie Carpenter and Blanco Brown are among the hundreds of country artists set to appear throughout the event.

This year's CMA Fest takes place Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale at CMAfest.com/tickets.

