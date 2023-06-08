Elle King loves love!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the country singer at CMA Fest Thursday, where she shared why she loves officiating weddings at the yearly festival and performing first dance songs.

"I was already ordained. I did a full ministry tour. I love love, and I would marry a couple every single night on stage," King, who is co-hosting the 50th annual festival alongside Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson said. "I think weddings are great for other people."

In addition to presiding over these special CMA Fest weddings, King will be performing the first dance songs for the lucky couples as well. As for which songs she'll be singing, King teased, "Lucky," as well as her 2023 hit, "Love Go By."

When it comes to her own love life, King's currently focusing on herself. Speculation that she split from fiancé Dan Tooker began in April after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram, in which she shared a series of selfies with the caption: "In my me myself n i era."

The pair met in 2019, at Tooker's Boston tattoo shop, and welcomed their son, Lucky, in September 2021.

King fanned the flames further at her 2023 Stagecoach performance, where she went onstage wearing a neon green blazer that read "single" across her back, seemingly confirming that she and Tooker were over.

While she didn't clarify their relationship status, when speaking to ET earlier this week, she said, "All I can say is that me and my family are really happy, and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that's what life looks like for me right now."

While she appreciates those rooting for her to have love, the singer King, "I think maybe if we shifted and say rooting for love for myself, I think that's a nice little twist."

Outside of helping people get hitched, the 33-year-old superstar is most looking forward to being with the CMA Fest fans.

"I just can't wait to experience that feeling of being with the fans, because it's huge. And it's so energetic. And I mean, it's hard to even describe the way it makes your heart just like pound out of your chest. It's absolutely exhilarating," She gushed Thursday. "And now that I get to keep coming back to do these things, I know people. I'm part of the community here and I get free tequila."

There will be a new documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years OF Fan Fair, premiering July 5th on Hulu, and a special broadcast of CMA Fest airs July 19th on ABC.

