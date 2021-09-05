Elle King Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Dan Tooker

The day Elle King has been waiting for has finally arrived! The 32-year-old singer, who previously suffered two pregnancy losses, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Dan Tooker.

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker," King wrote on Instagram on Sunday alongside a photo of her and Tooker holding their baby boy. "On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

In March, King announced her pregnancy on Instagram and opened up about her journey to motherhood in an emotional post. “Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!” she wrote. “We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready.”

King went on to reflect on how before her pregnancy, every time she’d see someone announce their happy news it felt like a “dagger” to her. “So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU!” she continued. “That soon to be mom, who’s maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS.”

King concluded her post by thanking her fans for their prayers for her high-risk pregnancy. Tooker, who proposed to King in October 2020, shared the news on his Instagram Stories, writing: “We are pregnant! So excited to be a dad. I love you @elleking."

Following her announcement, King opened up to People about the fear that comes with letting others in on the news of her pregnancy. "I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done," she explained. "You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure. Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

