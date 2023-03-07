CMA Fest is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and it has the star-studded lineup to match the milestone event.

On Tuesday, the annual festival in Nashville, Tennessee, announced a slew of country music superstars who will be hitting the Nissan Stadium stage, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson.

#CMAfest, the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, is turning 50! 🤩🥳🙌 We are SO excited to celebrate with you - the BEST fans ever - in downtown #Nashville this summer with these stacked lineups! 🔥



Buy stadium tickets today at https://t.co/rBbckYh5A8! pic.twitter.com/VoWwTAo0Rx — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 7, 2023

In addition to mainstage names, CMA Fest also announced hundreds of performers for five other stages during the longest-running country music festival in the world.

This year's event takes place from June 8 to June 11. Performers donate their time at CMA Fest in an effort to have a portion of ticket proceeds go to high-quality music education programs across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation.

Tickets are now on sale for CMA Fest.

