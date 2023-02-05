2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, spoke to ET about celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this year, and her sharing pics of her man's abs on Instagram. "I told him that he was given this," Lambert joked, gesturing to her husband's abs. "He needs to share with the world!"
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also took their romance to the GRAMMYs. ET's eyewitness spotted the couple whispering lovingly to one another while inside the event. And it appeared to be a double date for Bennifer, as they were seated next to Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.
Megan Fox didn't let some health issues get in the way of her supporting Machine Gun Kelly at the GRAMMYs. The actress shared on Saturday that she had injured her wrist and suffered a concussion, but that didn't stop her from attending this weekend's events with her man.
For more power couples at the GRAMMYs -- including Lizzo and her guy, Myke Wright -- check out the gallery below:
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.
