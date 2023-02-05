Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin join the list of celebrities who are making their relationships red carpet official this weekend! At Sunday's 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the Big Brother alums posed for the first time together since confirming they were dating about three months ago.

The two were a perfect match in all-black ensembles. Hale sported an AKIRA mini-dress that she paired with long gloves and strappy shoes, while Abdin wore a black suit, sans shirt.

Hale was clearly excited for their red carpet debut, posting a video to her Instagram Story of her and Abdin en route to the GRAMMYs.

Abdin was equally thrilled to be at the big event, also sharing videos to Instagram.

The happy couple met on season 24 of Big Brother, but it was Hale who left the winner.

"I think it's a testament to the mechanics of the game over 24 seasons. We have had Black women play this game over and over and they have been bullied many times, they have been ostracized in other ways and evicted very early," she told ET of her victory. "It's a very big deal. And it's not just because I was a woman who was a comp beast. It's not because I was a Black woman who was well-liked -- because I was not well-liked in this house. It's that I was a Black woman who took on a lot of the pain and burden and stereotypes that have happened over and over again in the show and I still made it to the end."

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

