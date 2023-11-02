Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are getting some action in the upcoming comedy-thriller, The Fall Guy.

Adapted from the 1980s television series of the same name, the film stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, an aging stuntman who is hired to work with Blunt's Jody Moreno, a former camera operator directing her first feature. Jody is opposed to the idea, though, because Colt ghosted her years ago after a brief fling.

However, Colt gets pulled in deeper when the star of the film, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, threatening the production, and Colt is enlisted to descend into a seedy crime-ridden underworld to help bring him back.

"You're a stuntman, nobody's gonna notice you, that's your job," the film's producer, played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, admits in the trailer. "No offense."

"I mean, some taken," Colt replies.

Amid explosions and intense combat -- both in Jody's film and Colt's pursuit of Tom Ryder -- the pair flirt their way back into each other's orbit, despite the complications.

"I'm a director, you're a stunt guy," Jody warns. "We need to keep it super 'profesh.'"

"Profesh is my middle name," Colt assures.

"You said your middle name was 'Danger,'" Jody counters.

Watch the full trailer below:

The film is directed by real-life stuntman David Leitch (John Wick, Bullet Train) and also stars Black Panther's Winston Duke and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu. Lee Majors, the star of The Fall Guy television show, is also set to make an appearance.

The Fall Guy explodes into theaters March 1, 2024.

