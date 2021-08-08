Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' Actress, Dead at 70

Actress Markie Post has died at the age of 70. She had been battling cancer for almost four years.

Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death toDeadline, noting that Post was determined to keep up acting even after being diagnosed, working on the Lifetime Christmas movie, Four Christmases and a Wedding and the ABC series The Kids Are Alright.

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement.

Post started her acting career in the late '70s with more than 75 credits to her name. She is best known for her recurring role as Terri Michaels in the series The Fall Guy, and for her role as Christine Sullivan on the series Night Court.

She played Mary's mom in the hit 1998 comedy There's Something About Mary alongside Cameron Diaz and had a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher.

Post is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, and her 5-month-old granddaughter.

