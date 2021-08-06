Gina Marie Krasley, TikTok Dancer & 'My 600-lb Life' Star, Dead at 30

TLC is mourning the passing of one of their own. My 600-lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley died at her home in New Jersey on Sunday, surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Krasley was survived by her wife, Elizabeth Krasley, mother Cathy Devereux, sister Ali Samuels and brother-in-law Keith, all of whom made appearances on the TLC series. Krasley is also leaving behind her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, her dog Bubba and cat Daisy.

In addition to starring on the show, Krasley gained a large TikTok following after starting the "'dancing has no size limit' Tiktok trend," her obituary noted, and had dreams of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children.

TLC took to Twitter to pay tribute to Krasley and offer their thoughts and prayers to her family.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time," the network tweeted.

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 6, 2021

Krasley appeared on season 8, episode 5 of My 600-lb Life, which aired in January 2020.

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Grant, 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Lone Ranger' Actor, Dead at 85

TikToker Anthony Barajas Dead at 19 After Movie Theater Shooting

Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist and Co-Founder, Dead at 72

Daniel Mickelson, Actor and Model, Dead at 23: Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber and More Pay Tribute This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery